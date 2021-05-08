Alberto Fernandez broke the monotonous tone of the act he led at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum. As on Wednesday, in Ensenada, the President spoke – at times loudly – in an electoral key, this time to criticize the wealthiest sectors and the business community, especially the food sector, the segment that most drives the inflation index .

“When I look at the balance sheets of food companies, how they lost in 2019 and how they won in 2020, they don’t know what I’m glad they have won. But what I ask of you is that you understand that you are in a society that is having a bad time. That they have to collaborate with that 40% who are having a bad time, ”roared Fernández.

The frame was the act of Council Against Hunger in which an increase in the number of beneficiaries of the amount of the Feed card and an agreement on the price of 11 cuts of meat with the export chamber, among other items. It was also announced the creation of a new basket of prices cared for with 120 products and the launch of a traveling market in the most neglected neighborhoods of the Greater Buenos Aires. “Nothing worries me more than the hunger of the Argentines”, Maintained Fernández. The Feed card (will reach a universe of 2 million people– It will expand its scope to children up to 14 years of age, while the amount will be $ 6000 for mothers with one child, $ 9000 for mothers with two children and $ 12 thousand for three children or more.

Although this week, the head of state sought to consider the differences within the ruling party as overcome and coincided with Kirchnerism, by stating that creditors will have to wait to reach an agreement, he also seemed to respond to the left sectors that criticize him. within the ruling coalition and outside. In recent days, references from La Cámpora such as the Buenos Aires minister, Andres Larroque, they criticized that the IFE had been discontinued. “Many times I read that we are a government that adjusts, a mean government. When you see these figures, our vocation for progressiveness is clear, “he said. He was referring to the cost of expanding food policy, which represents an investment of $ 123 billion, equivalent to 0.33% of GDP, since February.

The President drew up a harsh diagnosis of the economic situation inherited from the previous government and questioned the proposal of a business leader during the same act. “We can analyze if it is a solution that this happens with VAT (eliminating it from food), and what do employers contribute to this? Do we have to charge less taxes, in a degraded state as they have left us? What I ask is that we all have to make the effort, ”the president roared.

The presidential words seemed to have a primary addressee. A while before Fernández spoke, the vice president of the Argentine Industrial Union and president of COPAL -the chamber of companies in the food sector- Daniel Funes from Rioja He took up the idea that the president of Cáritas had suggested a while before, Carlos Tissera.

The businessman pointed out that the idle capacity of the companies in the sector was 50 percent when Fernández took office and it was only reduced by 10 percent. “It could be better, but the pandemic has affected homes,” said the businessman, in a diagnosis that seemed to differ from that of Martin Guzman Y Matias Kulfas, who spoke of a heterogeneous growth of the economy at the same table.

Funes de Rioja aroused the wrath of the President by claiming “a formal economy with less bureaucracy”And claim for access to credit for SMEs and financing for working capital. He also pointed out the tax burden on the sector -38 percent for food- and 47 percent for beverages. Funes de Rioja was the dissonant voice of an act, led by the Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo placeholder image, which was plagued with winks to the Government of leaders connected in a virtual way, such as the head of Grandmothers Estela de Carlotto and businessmen close to the ruling party.

Before, Esteban “Gringo” Castro, Secretary General of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy – allied to the Government – warned that the national economy will be more concentrated after the pandemic than before it. He argued that the price of food and tariffs makes the effects of the government’s measures down for the most underprivileged sectors.