The Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber will define this Thursday if the case for the sale of the future dollar continues towards the realization of the oral trial or if, on the contrary, it declares the dismissal of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, Governor Axel Kicillof and the former head of the Bank Central (BCRA) Alejandro Vanoli, among other defendants.

The hearing, convened to respond to requests for dismissal in the case due to the absence of a crime, is called for 10:30 am, “remotely and virtually.” The vice president is expected to speak, just as she did a week before her swearing-in, in 2019, when she testified at the public works trial and spoke of lawfare.

Cristina Kirchner had requested that the file, one of the 8 that she has raised for oral proceedings, be broadcast live and that it be carried out in person. The Chamber gave the go-ahead for the first request, but rejected the second.

The Chamber is composed of the judges Daniel Petrone, Diego Barroetaveña and Ana María Figueroa, the same ones who decided on the validity of the repentants in the cause of the notebooks, with the dissenting vote of Figueroa.

In addition to Cristina Kirchner, three other defendants also asked to be present and speak: Kicillof; the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Angel Pesce; and who held that place in the last part of the CFK government, Alejandro Vanoli.

Last year, the prosecutor Diego Velasco required the Federal Oral Court 1 to start the trial of the case for operations with the future dollar.The file was raised more than four years ago and became the first case against Cristina Kirchner raised to oral trial.

During the investigation it was confirmed that Cristina and her then Minister of Economy, along with other former officials, committed “a colossal fraud to the public patrimony“, which would have cost the State” 55 billion pesos. “The crime charged is that of fraudulent administration.

The defendants in this case maintain that there is “no reason to prosecute a clearly political decision.”

But the Court upheld the objections of the prosecutor Velasco, who rejected requests for dismissal by stating that “no substantive arguments are observed“and that” he does not mention what, in his opinion, are the considerations of the technicians that support his liberatory position. “

The defenses of Cristina Kirchner and that of Axel Kicillof filed another appeal, labeling that resolution as “arbitrary” and complained that in the decision to reject the dismissals, “the totality of the acting defenses was not intervened, but rather that the Court ran a hearing to the Prosecutor’s Office and then the rejection of the proposal was resolved -by majority-, without further ado “. That is why Chamber I of the Cassation Chamber intervenes.

The case began in 2015 from a complaint filed in that year by deputy Mario Negri (UCR-Córdoba) and by then-senator Federico Pinedo (PRO).

JPE