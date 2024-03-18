Alexandre Telles was replaced after a ministerial meeting in which Lula asked Nísia Trindade for a solution for managing federal units

O Ministry of Health fired this Monday (March 18, 2024) the director of DGH (Department of Hospital Management), Alexandre Telles. This was announced after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) demand, in a ministerial meeting, from the head of Health, Nísia Trindade, a solution to the crisis scenario in federal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro.

The announcement was made by the Ministry through a press release and should be published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) in the next days. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 164 kB).

According to Health, the decision results from the “need for transformation in DGH management”. Telles was replaced by Maria Aparecida Braga. She is superintendent of the ministry in Rio de Janeiro and will accumulate both functions.

Earlier, the ministry had begun the creation of a management committee to manage 6 federal hospitals in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Are they:

With the measure, which is not considered an intervention by the ministry, the units lose the autonomy of their management, which is centralized in the DGH.

The change in the department's organizational structure had been anticipated in an order dated February 23 published in the GIVE. Here's the complete (PDF – 342 kB).

The committee will be directed by the Secretariat of Specialized Health Care. In addition to representatives from the DHG, the administration will also have advisors, coordination and secretariats from the Ministry of Health.

The body will operate for at least 1 month of hospital administration. The objective, according to the statement, is to improve governance and dialogue between employees, unions and managers.

The measure also seeks to ensure an increase in the ministry's negotiating power for greater input control and efficiency. The agency also prepared a notice to hire 500 professionals for the network reformulation process.

CRISIS IN RJ’S FEDERAL HOSPITALS

The body commanded by Nísia Trindade has been the target of criticism for the situation in the 6 hospital units in Rio de Janeiro under federal responsibility. In 2023, the ministry indicated, in a report obtained by “Fantástico”, from TV Globothat almost 20% of the total capacity of the units was closed.

According to the report, the buildings, which are a reference in highly complex treatments, such as cancer, and in carrying out transplants, have locked rooms, unused equipment, expired materials and a lack of basic safety maintenance.

Furthermore, according to “Fantástico”, 18,000 patients are awaiting treatment in hospitals. The budget allocated to the units this year was around R$862 million.

The management of federal hospitals has been in charge of Alexandre Telles since February 2023, when he was appointed by Lula. At the time, the decision was mocked by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD).

Paes, who is an ally of the PT member, criticized the technical qualifications of Telles, who was previously president of the Rio Doctors Union.

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Health to obtain the full report cited by TV Globo. However, there was no response until the publication of this report.