Former player announced positive diagnosis for the disease on his social networks; Brazilian team beat Serbia

Former football player Ronaldo Phenomenon was diagnosed with covid-19 this Thursday (24.nov.2022) in Qatar, where it is being held world Cup from 2022.

On his Instagram profile, the former Brazilian national team striker said he had flu symptoms on Wednesday night (23.Nov) and decided to take the test this Thursday morning. “I will be isolated for the next 5 days here in my hotel room. As you can see, everything is fine.”said on video.

Ronaldo said that, before being diagnosed, he had planned to watch the debut game of the Brazilian team at the Lusail stadium, 24 km from Doha, the Qatari capital.

“I won’t be able to go, but I’ll be here in the crowd. I want wish all the luck in the world to the Brazilian team, blow it up and I’ll be here in the crowd. ‘Let’s go’”🇧🇷 said the 2002 world champion🇧🇷

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 this Thursday (24.Nov) in their 1st match in the group stage of the Cup.