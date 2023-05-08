The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, remains hospitalized today (7) at the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (InCor), in the city of São Paulo.

“His clinical condition remains stable and progressing well”, said the most recent medical bulletin, released this Sunday (7).

The minister is accompanied by a team made up of a cardiologist, infectologist and pulmonologist.

Marina Silva was admitted to the hospital yesterday, after testing positive for covid-19to carry out examinations.

In a statement made yesterday on her social networks, the minister said she was receiving adequate medical care and that her symptoms were under control. She also recommended that everyone who was with her undergo a diagnostic test for the disease.

There is still no expectation on when the minister will be discharged.