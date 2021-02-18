After the reopening of the border between the DRC and Rwanda in November 2020, new customs and health regulations prevent disabled transporters, the most deprived, from exercising their profession.

Hundreds of people with disabilities travel several times a day between Goma, DRC, and Gisenyi, Rwanda, to transport various goods. Usually, this job allows them to earn a living. But because of the new standards for crossing the border, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many can no longer practice their profession. 8 photos of Djaffar Al-Katany illustrate this point.