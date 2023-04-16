Guanajuato.- With the slaughter occurred this Saturday afternoon in cortazarthere are eight massacres in the year 2023with four or more victims.

This, according to count of the news media AM and Al Día.

This Saturday, a group of about 20 triggermen they entered the Spa “The Palm“, in it Cortazar municipalityand shot against several peoplekilling three mento three women and even child of 7 years, seriously leaving wound to another person. They caused other damage to the place and stole security cameras.

The Free Municipality of Cortázar is one of the 46 municipalities of the State of Guanajuato, it is located to the southeast of this entity, in the Bajío region.

According to the newspaper AM, this is the eighth massacre of the year in Guanajuato territory, considering four deaths or more in each case, so far this year.

The worst kill of this 2023 in the entity, he details, it happened on the night of March 11, the day gunmen entered the Men’s Club El Estadio nightclub, in the municipality of ride the great, and shot at those present; total they killed to seven men (including a Teen 16 years of age), and three women (one of them 23 years old). See also Woman gives birth inside a car on the streets of Aguascalientes and is helped by police

Three days ago, on April 11, women and two men were murdered to gunshots in the dam of penuelitasMunicipality of Dolores Hidalgo, and in the same events a minor was injured. The victims were in a van when they were attacked by one or more triggermen They were in a vehicle.

In a publication of the newspaper El País, it is stated that “Guanajuato counts its dead by tens”, referring to the fact that the violence It has been exacerbated in this entitysince the reports of disappearances, murders and assaults have been constant in recent months.