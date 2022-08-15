Bloomberg News said that Apple, which notified its employees of the new plan Monday, will require employees to work from offices on Tuesdays and Thursdays while each work team sets a third day.

Apple joins several technology companies that have begun to order a return to offices as Covid cases decline.

At the beginning of June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked employees to return to offices or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.