Deportivo Pasto never gave up. He was in front until the last second and found the reward in the last play of the gamewhen Darwin López finished off inside the area and scored the final equalizer at the Libertad stadium.

The 1-1 this Saturday at the Libertad stadium leaves both teams with one point and with the possibility that Águilas Doradas, the top seed in group A, will begin to take advantage of the regulations if they manage to beat Alianza Petrolera in Barrancabermeja on Monday.

It should be remembered that Águilas, who qualified first, has in their favor the fact that they will surpass any of their home run rivals in the event of a tie on points.

Nacional did the business, beyond the criticism it may have received in the weak first time it had. In the first 45 minutes, the one who had the initiative was the local team, although the percentage of possession of the ball was even, with a slight advantage for Pasto.

Beyond the desire and the good pastuso role in a large part of the game, Nacional relied on the saving saves of goalkeeper Kevin Mier, and his strength in still ball. The VAR even took away a goal for offside.

Aguirre’s goal that gave Nacional peace of mind

Precisely, in the 61st minute the goal came with a cross from the right side, by Yerson Candelo, after a feint by Jarlan Barrera, and the ball reached Juan Felipe Aguirre for him to hit an accurate header and score 0-1.

From that moment on, Nacional had a few minutes of dominance and then began to suffer from the onslaughts of Pasto, although they were able to secure the game with another Aguirre header, in the 90th minute, which the VAR determined was not a goal, considering that the ball did not go all the way in. It was the great controversy of the night.

The play of the controversy in Pasto vs. National Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

The Nariño team erupted at minute 90+5, making it 1-1 with a goal from Darwin López, after a pass from Gilberto García, who grabbed a rebound in the area. Score for both, due to the circumstances.

