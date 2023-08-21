Left-wing candidate Bernardo Arévalo de León, 64, of the progressive Semilla party, was elected the new president of Guatemala after defeating former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova in elections held on Sunday (20).

With 90% of the votes counted, Arévalo de León had already received 59% of the total, against 35% for Torres Casanova.

The Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala will make the result official in the next few hours, which will allow Arévalo de León to be sworn in on January 14 for a four-year term, replacing the current president, Alejandro Giammattei.

About 3.7 million Guatemalans went to the polls, representing 40% of the 9.3 million citizens eligible to participate in the election.

According to political analysts, this was the most controversial election in Guatemala since the establishment of democracy in 1986, due to high levels of judicialization and intervention by the Public Ministry, headed by prosecutors sanctioned for corruption by the US State Department.

In recent weeks, the MP has accused Arévalo de León’s party of an alleged case of forgery of signatures in its creation process in 2018.

Last Thursday (17), the prosecutor in charge of the case, Rafael Curruchiche, assured that he could issue arrest warrants against members of the Semilla party.

Arévalo De León, who is currently a congressman, went to the polls driven by a solid urban vote, with the promise to fight corruption in the Central American country and the intention of emulating the presidency of his father, Juan José Arévalo Bermejo, who governed the country between 1945-1951.