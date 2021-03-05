Kritics consider the speed of corona vaccinations in Germany to be far too leisurely. The federal states and the federal government hope to accelerate the pace significantly – through vaccinations in general practitioners’ practices. In addition, another group of doctors is listed in the joint federal-state resolution on Wednesday evening: In the course of the second quarter, company doctors and companies are also to be “increasingly involved in the vaccination campaign”.

The economy is ready to go. This was the result of a survey by the FAZ In industry associations, large corporations, medium-sized and small companies, they all say: We are ready to help. However, the demand is often: First, the political framework must be clarified.

The chemical industry even expects a “vaccination turbo” when vaccinations are carried out in the companies. After all, there are more than 12,000 company doctors working in this country. According to the Association of German Company and Company Doctors, you could vaccinate around five million employees against Sars-CoV-2 every week. “We company doctors have the know-how to vaccinate large groups,” says VDBW President Wolfgang Panter, referring to experience with flu vaccinations. Experts emphasize that company doctors have good access to around 45 million people in Germany.

“Use all capacities”

“If more vaccine is expected to be available from April onwards, we must use all our capacities to bring it into our arms”, demands the President of the Federal Employers’ Association for Chemistry (BAVC), Kai Beckmann. They have “what it takes”: “Our company medical structures are ready for action and capable of significantly increasing the vaccination rate.” In this way, capacities in state vaccination facilities could be freed up. “Industry can do major projects,” says Beckmann. If politics and business pull together, one can take a step towards an end to the pandemic – and save many lives.

The tenor in large companies across industries sounds similarly confident. If the national vaccination strategy allows, Deutsche Post is ready to vaccinate employees at its own expense, says a spokeswoman in Bonn. At Deutsche Bahn, possible vaccinations by the company medical service are in preparation, according to Berlin. Opel boss Michael Lohscheller is open to vaccinating the workforce on the factory premises against Corona; after all, you have company doctors and master logistics. And competitor Volkswagen says it is prepared to vaccinate in consultation with the authorities. “Our offer to support the German vaccination strategy and thereby accelerate the vaccination coverage of the population is a solution with prospects,” says HR Director Gunnar Kilian. VW could reach around 140,000 people directly with the vaccination of its employees, including its subsidiaries. The car manufacturer is already supporting the vaccinations by employing employees in state vaccination centers while continuing to pay their income.