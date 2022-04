Strikes and interruptions in garbage collection are common in Lebanon, a country that has suffered a serious economic crisis in recent years.| Photo: Reproduction/Al-Mayadin

Garbage has been piling up in recent weeks on the streets of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and in other cities, due to strikes by workers who work in the collection.

On April 1, workers at City Blue, which collects garbage in Baabda, Aley and Shouf, folded their arms, claiming that wages were not being paid. According to broadcaster Al-Mayadin, the company claimed that the government had not been honoring its commitments and also cited the monthly limit that banks set for withdrawals.

Work resumed a few days later, when City Blue reported that the Bank of Lebanon had agreed to exempt the company’s payroll from withdrawal quotas.

At Ramco, a company that collects garbage in Metn and Keserwan districts and in Beirut, employees went on strike on April 6 as they had not received their March wages but resumed work hours later, according to the broadcaster. LBC. However, last Friday (15), the service was interrupted again.

Strikes and interruptions in garbage collection are common in Lebanon, a country that has suffered a serious economic crisis in recent years, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the explosions in the port of Beirut in August 2020.