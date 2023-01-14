Surveillance camera footage showed Jared Dicos entering the store where his wife Angie Diaz works, and then leaving the place while drinking an alcoholic drink, which later turned out to have stolen it.

Police later found the victim’s body, whose head had been separated from the rest of her body, at the couple’s home in Magnolia, northwest of Houston.

Dickos admitted to killing his wife, who had only been married to her for 4 months, with a large knife, according to the British Daily Mail.

According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, Diaz’s body was dismembered and covered in blood.

Guidry explained that law enforcement authorities had previously received more than one report from Diaz of domestic violence.

Diaz’s parents were the ones who found the dismembered body, after they received a call from their daughter, asking for help from someone who had attacked her.