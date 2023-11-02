It is difficult to open the door of Paviljoen Duinzigt in Westenschouwen, Zeeland, the wind is so strong on Thursday afternoon. But if you want to experience how heavy the storm really is, walk up the high stairs next to the bar, which leads to the beach. At the top the sand flies into your eyes and you are almost blown away. Fortunately there are handrails. “Very sandy today,” laughs Jet van Gent, a municipal councilor living in Serooskerke, who got out of her “arm chair” especially before the storm. “It’s not that bad,” she says, knocking the sand off the collar of her jacket. “I’ve seen it worse.”

At eleven o’clock on Thursday morning, the KNMI issued an orange code for Zeeland, due to storm Ciarán (pronounced: Kieran). This means that there is a high chance of “dangerous or extreme weather with a major impact and a risk of damage, injury, or a lot of inconvenience.” During the afternoon, South and North Holland and the Wadden area also received code orange. For the rest of the country, the KNMI issued the slightly less alarming code yellow.

At first it wasn’t too bad

The storm did not seem to really harm the Netherlands and its inhabitants at first. Flights, ferry and train services were canceled. There were damaged roofs and fences. But during the afternoon it became known that something more serious had also happened: in Venray, Limburg, someone fell under a fallen tree and died. And two people were injured when a tree fell on their car on the A79 near Meerssen, also in Limburg. A woman was also injured by a fallen tree in The Hague.

In addition, there was some minor suffering: the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championship was cancelled. This event, in which participants have to cycle against the wind over the Oosterscheldekering in Zeeland, is organized at wind force 7 or higher. Organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek initially spoke to Omroep Zeeland of “the perfect conditions”, but in the end the weather turned out to be “too intense”.

A lone runner toils across the Oosterscheldedam on Thursday afternoon. “When cycling was canceled, I just started running back and forth,” says Marijn Markusse from Dordrecht. “These are fantastic conditions and I want to enjoy them to the fullest. Have fun competing.” He looks at his watch and notices that he has now traveled almost seventeen kilometers. Does he enjoy the surroundings along the way? “Well, I mainly look at the ground, so as not to get sand and water in my eyes.” And on he runs, to the work island Neeltje Jans. “On to the hot chocolate.”

In Apeldoorn, a woman on a bicycle was injured by a falling tree. Photo Luciano de Graaf/ANP



At Neeltje Jans, two friends from Bath in the south of England tell us that they came especially for the “famous event” had traveled to the Oosterscheldedam. When it became known that the National Headwind Cycling Championships were canceled, they started cycling anyway, say Conor Dunne and James Williams. Back and forth. With the wind behind them they reached sixty kilometers per hour, in the opposite direction they cycled “stupidly slow” says Williams. They travel back tomorrow. Without price.

The wind was not only too strong for the NK Against Wind Cycling, but also for some of the wind turbines at sea. Dozens of wind turbines were shut down to prevent damage. The storm also had no effect on other generators of green energy. Solar panels blew off the roof in Hansweert, Zeeland. And many solar panel installers had to stop their work on Thursday because it was too dangerous to go on the roofs. Zonneplan, the largest player in the Dutch solar panel world, had canceled about 70 to 80 percent of the installation appointments for that day by early afternoon on Thursday, says head of operations Joost Groot. “We will cancel the appointment if there is wind force 7 or more. The last call I want to get is that our guys have been screwed over something.” Wind force 9 was measured in Zeeland on Thursday.

Deadly victims

In other European countries there were more fatalities due to storm Ciaràn than in the Netherlands. In Belgium, a 5-year-old child died after being hit by a broken branch and a 64-year-old woman was killed by a fallen tree. In France, a truck driver died when a tree fell on his truck. A 72-year-old man died after falling from his balcony. According to local authorities, this was due to the storm, but the man’s death is still under investigation.