KReducing or replacing crystallized sugar in a natural way is one of the long-running hits in the confectionery industry. The chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli has now taken a step forward in this area. The Swiss company has launched a chocolate that draws its sweetness from the cocoa pod alone. The bar called “Excellence Cacao Pur” consists of 82 percent cocoa beans and 18 percent powder obtained from the meat of the cocoa pod. In the Lindt online shop, the product is already sold out despite its high price of 3.99 euros (for 80 grams). However, Lindt only launched a limited edition of 3600 bars on the market.

Dieter Weisskopf, CEO of Lindt, believes in innovation: “We are very happy that we have gone in this direction,” said Weisskopf in a conference call on Tuesday. Dried cocoa pulp will definitely be used in other products. But first you have to set up a corresponding supply chain for this. In fact, most of the pulp of the cocoa plant has so far not been used in chocolate production. “But more of it will be available over time,” Weisskopf predicted.

Lindt procures the dried cocoa pulp from Koa Switzerland AG. This start-up produces the new sweetener in Ghana. There the employees drive near the cocoa farmers with a mobile press, which is simply hung on a car as a trailer, in order to set up their temporary production facility in a village square, for example. With three-wheeled motorcycles, which have an open loading area like a pick-up, they continue to the farmers. They hand over the inside of the cocoa pod to the Koa employees, which has only been peeled. The whole white pulp still hangs around the beans – like the inside of a lychee – that would otherwise be thrown away.

Smallholders increase incomes by 30 percent

Now it’s back to the mobile, solar-powered press. Koa uses two different methods. Either the juice is pressed out of the pulp, or the machine removes the pulp from the beans and collects it. After that, the beans are put into sacks and returned to the farmers. “It is important to us that we leave enough pulp on the cocoa beans so that the beans continue to ferment,” explains Anian Schreiber, co-founder and managing director of Koa. “By selling the cocoa pulp to us, the smallholders can increase their income by up to 30 percent. Payment takes place on the same day and is cashless, ”says Schreiber.

Chilled juice and pulp are brought to the processing site on the loading area of ​​the motorcycles. Koa offers two forms of sweetener, which are obtained from the pulp of the cocoa pod: as juice or as a dry powder, which is reminiscent of cane sugar. The dried pulp has the advantage over the juice that it only has a maximum residual moisture of 5 percent. This makes it easier to use in the production of chocolate because it behaves similarly to sugar.

Ritter Sport is inspired

Although Koa was one of the first companies to transform the pulp of the cocoa pod into a sweetener that is used for the production of chocolate and has found a great partner in Lindt, it was the German company Ritter Sport that, as a supposed pioneer, a few weeks ago thus urged the public. In any case, the company advertised a new chocolate called “Cacao y Nada” with words such as “novelty on the chocolate bar market” and “innovative process”.

The true pioneer Koa takes it calmly: “We are very pleased that we were able to inspire an established company like Ritter Sport to process the cocoa pod with our work,” says Schreiber: “The more companies and customers discover the fascination of the cocoa pod the better it is for our mission to change the lives of smallholders. “

This approach also goes well with Lindt & Sprüngli’s sustainability program, in which the chocolate manufacturer claims to have reached an important milestone last year: 100 percent of the cocoa beans that Lindt sources from five countries can now be traced. “We have identified all 80,000 farmers we buy cocoa from. We now know exactly where our beans come from, ”said Lindt CFO Martin Hug. However, Hug admitted that they do not yet have enough perspective to rule out the possibility of child labor along the supply chain. But you do everything possible to limit child labor. According to Hug, Lindt does not buy cocoa beans that have been certified by third parties.

The Group’s sales fell by 11 percent to 4 billion Swiss francs in 2020 due to pandemic-related losses and exchange rate effects. The operating return on sales fell by almost 3 percentage points to 10.5 percent. In the current year, the Management Board expects organic sales growth of 6 to 8 percent and an operating margin of 13 to 14 percent. However, much depends on the question of whether the important Easter business will be affected by store closings or not.