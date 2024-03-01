Cloudy skies are expected with a hot atmosphere in Guadalajara and all Jalisco this March 2 according to the weather forecast.

He National Metereological Service of the With water and the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) issued the weather forecast for this one March 2.

Climate in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Cloudy skies are expected with warm weather in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Areabut the cold continues at night.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 12°C

Climate in the South Coast area of ​​Jalisco: Autlán de Navarro

With the sky partly cloudy, a warm weather in the afternoon but cool at night according to Conagua and the IAM on the southern coast of Jalisco.

Maximum temperature of 30°C with a minimum of 13°C

Climate in the Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco: Ocotlán

In the Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is forecast with a warm temperature in the afternoon and cool at night.

Maximum temperature of 28°C with a minimum of 15°C

Climate in the northern area of ​​Jalisco: Colotlán

According to the IAM and With waterit is expected cloudy sky in the northern area of Jalisco with cool weather all day.

Maximum temperature of 23°C with a minimum of 12°C

Climate in the Altos de Jalisco area: Lagos de Moreno

For the Altos de Jalisco is also expected partly cloudy sky with a warm and cool temperature at night.

Maximum temperature of 25°C with a minimum of 13°C

Climate in the southern area of ​​Jalisco: Ciudad Guzmán

In the southern area of ​​Jalisco, a partly cloudy sky is expected with mild weather in the afternoon but cool at night.

Maximum temperature of 29°C with a minimum of 12°C

Climate in the Jalisco Coast area: Puerto Vallarta

For the coast of Jalisco, a cloudy sky is expected, with the weather being pleasant in part and mild at night according to With water and AMI.

Maximum temperature of 33°C with a minimum of 16°C