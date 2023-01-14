Harry said in his autobiography, which caused a stir, that Megan had booked a first-class flight for her father from Mexico to Britain, on “Air New Zealand”.

The prince wrote: “We told him (Meghan’s father) leave Mexico now. A whole new level of harassment is about to happen to you, so come to Britain now.”

He explained that Megan had booked a first-class flight for her father, on Air New Zealand.

However, a company spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald that Air New Zealand had never operated flights from Mexico to Britain.

Air New Zealand also indicated that it only offers the “Business Premier” class, and not the highest class, as the book claimed.

Not only did the airline do that, but it said through its official Twitter account that it was about to launch the “Sussex Class”, and made the new class a sarcastic mark against Prince Harry’s claims.

Prince Harry’s memoirs had a strong start, selling 1.4 million copies of it in English on the first day of its release in Britain, the United States and Canada, breaking the sales record for Penguin Random House, the house said Thursday.

The book, which included an attack on the British royal family, made headlines when it was released on Tuesday, coinciding with the presentation of 4 promotional interviews conducted by the Duke of Sussex with major media organizations.

Large parts of the book were widely leaked last week, but its contents continued to occupy public opinion and captured an important space of discussion in the media around the world.