I.n March of last year, when Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić demonstratively kissed the Chinese flag at Belgrade Airport on the occasion of a delivery of protective masks and other goods that were in short supply from China, it aroused astonishment in Europe. The reaction was similar when, soon afterwards, huge posters appeared all over Belgrade’s inner city, on which the slogan “Thank you, Brother Xi” could be seen with a portrait of the Chinese President. These days, however, even many stubborn opponents of the Serbian president can be heard saying that his efforts to establish good relations with Beijing have paid off. Because on the European continent no state vaccinates its population faster than Serbia.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeastern European countries based in Vienna.

Serbia is well ahead of Germany, France and all other EU countries. Only the UK is faster. How is that possible? Serbia’s Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar explains the success so far in an interview with the FAZ, among other things, by the fact that, unlike Western countries, his country has tried to get vaccines from all providers. Therefore, in addition to the active ingredient from Pfizer / Biontech, the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” and the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm have been available in Serbia for weeks. “Unlike in many other countries, the citizens of Serbia can choose which vaccination they want. As soon as our national control authority has approved a vaccine as safe and effective after testing, it is accessible to everyone, ”comments Lončar Serbia’s procurement policy.

Advertisement for China’s vaccine

In the Sinopharm case, he tried to convince those who were hesitant with physical exertion, so the minister said: “In order to reach even the most stubborn skeptics, I was the first to have the Chinese drug injected – not only in Serbia, but in Europe.” The Serbian parliamentary speaker Ivica Dačić and Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, for their part, had already set the Pan-Slavic example on January 6th and received the first dose of Sputnik with great media attention.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust our well-founded Corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



According to Mirsad Djerlek, State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, the Russian active ingredient is by far the most popular in Serbia. According to this, 40 percent of those willing to vaccinate have opted for “Sputnik V”, only 28 percent for Pfizer. A third stated that they had no preferences. “Sputnik” is therefore currently still in short supply in Serbia. In early January, the Serbian media reported that the 75-year-old father of the president had refused to be vaccinated with the Pfizer / Biontech product because he only accepted the Russian vaccine. Shortly afterwards it became known that he fell ill after a corona infection and had been hospitalized. But after some critical days he should be feeling better again.

The main reason for Serbia’s current top position in the vaccination race is to be found in China, which has so far delivered one million doses of Sinopharm – a considerable amount for the Balkan country of seven million people. When the first contingent arrived in the middle of the month, Vučić and the Chinese ambassador in Belgrade received the delivery at the airport. “We are proud of our good relations with China,” said the President of the ceremony. He pointed out that he had worked with the ambassador for “at least 100 days” to ensure delivery.