Relations between India and Pakistan are not in a good state already. Following the latest move by the neighboring country, more trouble is set to take place between the two countries. Pakistan has refused to grant visa to Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade on the instigation of China. India appointed him as the Chief of its Mission in Islamabad. Visa dismissal simply means dismissal of appointment. Khobragade’s name was proposed in June this year. In the same month, India cut the mission staff by 50 percent, further cutting its diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Pakistan is taking such steps in an angry manner

The government’s view of not granting a visa to Khobragade from Pakistan is seen as a retaliation for the cuts in its mission staff. At the same time, Pakistan is venting such anger over the Kashmir issue for not getting much success in the information war. At the behest of China at the UN, with his help, Pakistan tried to raise the Kashmir issue several times. However, his attempt failed every time. It is being told that Pakistan has problems with Khobragade’s seniority. He feels that he is a very senior officer in terms of leading the mission. India believes that Pakistan has no right to interfere in its appointments. India can also take similar response. At this stage it is rare to dismiss the appointment of a diplomat.

Khobragade has been posted in Pakistan before

Jayant Khobragade, a 1995 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Joint Secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy. He has been the Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. Apart from this, he has also taken responsibility at the junior level in the missions of Russia, Spain and Kazakhstan. Khobragade has worked in Pakistan before, but it is very unlikely that she has anything to do with the rejection of her visa. Since the two countries called their respective High Commissioners last year, their mission is handled by the ambassadors.

India feels that Pakistan has not yet recovered from the setback on 5 August last year. The government had abolished its special status by dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. He is likely to raise this issue when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 25 September. India attacked Pakistan in the UN’s Human Rights Council (UNHRC) this week.

Pawan Badhe, the first secretary of India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, said in the UNHRC, “Neither India, nor the rest of the country want to hear unsolicited sermons on human rights from any country which has been persecuting its minorities, terrorism. “It is a stronghold of the UN, gives pension to those included in the banned list of the UN and has a Prime Minister who believes in training thousands of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with great pride.”