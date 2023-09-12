Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 17:48

Coming from losses in the previous four sessions – that is, in all of last week -, the Ibovespa closed Monday in partial recovery, with an increase of 1.36%, at 116,883.34 points, after having lost 2.19% over that interval. Today, it fluctuated from 115,315.94, at the opening, to 117,130.81 points, the day’s high, at the final hour of business, with financial turnover still restricted, at R$18.5 billion, at the opening of the week. In the month, the Ibovespa rose 0.99% and, in the year, it increased 6.51%.

After having closed at around 115 thousand points in the last two sessions, the Ibovespa seemed, in the best moments of the late afternoon, on its way to a direct bridge with 117 thousand points, a level that prevailed in the closings between the 1st and 5th of September, in the first three sessions of the month. Among the shares with the greatest weight and liquidity, only Petrobras ON and PN clashed this Monday, closing down 0.68% and 0.09%, respectively, on a moderately negative day for oil prices, with the commodity strong recent gains.

Highlight, on the other hand, for Vale ON, up 1.44% at the close – although moderate at the end of the day, which was decisive for the Ibovespa closing below 117 thousand. From earlier on, appetite for the mining company was induced by a slightly more favorable outlook on the Chinese economy, following the data released in the Asian country at the beginning of the week. The market also took note of the message from the Chinese Central Bank in support of the local currency, the yuan. And inflation showed signs of a slight recovery in August, following recent fears associated with the first deflationary readings in two years in the Asian country.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said on Monday that the yuan had found a “solid foundation” to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market, and pledged to defend the currency from behavior that “disturbs the order ” exchange rate, alongside other Chinese regulatory bodies.

In parallel, data on new credit concessions in the second largest economy in the world surprised positively, coming in above expectations, notes Monte Bravo Investimentos in a bulletin. “In addition, China’s financial regulator has relaxed rules for insurance companies’ investments in the capital markets, while several cities are also removing restrictions on home purchases,” lists Monte Bravo.

“This follows a series of other measures – still timid, but which have been followed by the market, here and abroad – to stimulate the Chinese economy, which has been frustrating expectations for some time now”, says Matheus Spiess, analyst at Empiricus Research, highlighting the recovery, today, not only of Vale ON, the share with the greatest individual weight on Ibovespa, but also of shares in the financial sector, especially the large banks (Itaú PN +2.54%, Bradesco PN +1.88%) , by the segment’s combined weight on the B3 reference index.

“The ‘China effect’ prevailed today and the Ibovespa had a day of adjustment, with the perception that there could be a faster recovery for the Chinese economy, which helps Brazil, reflected in a rise in the Stock Exchange and a fall in the dollar against to the real in the session”, says Gabriel Meira, economist and partner at Valor Investimentos.

“On Thursday, on the other hand, when it was a holiday here, China gave an indication of possible regulation in ore prices, following a sequence of recovery for the commodity, which affected the Stock Exchange at the end of last week”, says Bruna Centeno , partner and specialist at Blue3 Investimentos, also emphasizing the recovery in Vale’s shares at the beginning of the new week, with the improvement in perception about China. This Monday, iron ore closed up 2.41%, at US$ 115.93 per ton, in Dalian, in contracts for January 2024.

At the top of the Ibovespa in today’s session, highlights were Eztec (+5.84%), Pão de Açúcar (+5.23%) and CSN Mineração (+4.04%), with Braskem (-3.19%) , Petz (-2.30%) and Marfrig (-1.84%) on the opposite side.

The weakening of the dollar, which today closed down 1.04%, at R$ 4.9312, after the recent rally observed in the American currency, also contributed to the positive performance of the Stock Exchange this week. .

“Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was confident that the American economy would be able to get rid of inflation without major losses in terms of unemployment,” adds the house. Yellen’s speech came a few days before the release of the US consumer inflation index (CPI), on Wednesday – in a week in which important indicators of sectoral activity in the United States will also be released, such as industrial production and sales. of retail, points out Guide.