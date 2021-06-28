It’s no surprise that in the app store Android there are surprises, fraud and even sensitive content. However, the surprise is when one of them goes viral, such has been the case with video games such as Among us or Free fire. But, we never expected the new sensation to be a ‘simulator’ of Corn.

This application available on the PlayStore from Google It costs just under a dollar (or five Mexican pesos) and as shown in its images, it sells an application that contains only the photo of a corn typical Mexican, with its mayonnaise, lemon, cheese and chili powder. Nothing more and nothing less.

And are people buying this image of an Elote?

Yes. In fact, the vast majority of the app’s ratings are perfect, four or five star ratings, giving it a 4.3 rating.

But how is this app promoted? According to its official page of the PlayStore: ‘Mexican corn prepared 5 pesos very warm‘. Then, he continues explaining the importance of this food in typical Mexican food, from tortillas to this wonder.

However, not all people are happy with their purchase. The single star ratings have not been long in coming. With almost 748 positive reactions, the complaint of Katy Lero of Corn is that it brings ‘chile that is itchy and has a lot of cheese and little mayonnaise‘.

Some people have already lost their refund, such as Fati Soriano who points out the dissatisfaction that this application Corn it has not been a great experience.

Although, other people who develop video games and applications for Google, showed their anger at the success of Corn on Twitter. Well, this job is not easy and it is not always well paid. So seeing a png image have reached the highest popularity positions in sales may seem unfair.

Would you buy Corn for your cell phone or will you wait for the console version?

