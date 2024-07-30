Established in Venezuela for 25 years, Chavismo has always relied on electoral fraud to stay in power, and dictator Nicolás Maduro, in power since 2013, has accentuated this.

Sunday’s presidential elections (28) were preceded by a series of restrictions on the opposition: even greater rigging of the National Electoral Council (CNE); arrest of more than a hundred supporters of candidate Edmundo González, who replaced María Corina Machado, who was politically disqualified; prohibition of entry into Venezuela of international observers invited by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main bloc opposed to Chavismo, to monitor the electoral process; difficulties in preventing votes from the Venezuelan diaspora, which today exceeds 6 million people.

After the polls closed, suspicious actions began, leading the opposition and a large part of the international community to denounce fraud.

Opposition poll workers were denied access to several polling stations and were unable to monitor the vote count, and were not provided with copies of the minutes detailing votes by candidate in many locations.

Furthermore, the CNE did not release partial results of the count and only reported a consolidated result, which contradicted electoral polls and an exit poll, six hours after the polls closed.

In other elections in which Maduro was “victorious,” there were also indications and accusations of fraud. In 2013, when the dictator defeated Henrique Capriles, the latter alleged more than 3,000 irregularities, such as the presence of militias in polling stations intimidating voters and incompatibilities in the voting records.

The CNE claimed that an audit of 54% of the votes found that there were no discrepancies between digital and paper votes.

Capriles requested an audit of the remaining 46%, which would include detailed analysis of voter registrations, signatures and fingerprints, but the CNE rejected the request. The opposition leader appealed to Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), which rejected the request.

In 2018, due to Chavismo’s history of fraud, the opposition repeated what it had done in the 2017 Venezuelan Constituent Assembly elections and boycotted the presidential election.

In January of the following year, the Venezuelan National Assembly declared the election results invalid and deputy Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president. He was recognized by several countries, including Brazil and the United States, but without actual power, his term ended at the end of 2022.

In the 2020 National Assembly election, the opposition also boycotted the process due to fears of fraud. Chavismo won 253 of the 277 seats in the house.

For this year’s presidential election, the opposition realized that boycotts of elections and a parallel government did nothing to diminish Chavista power. As such, it decided to participate in the process and even signed the Barbados Agreement with the dictatorship in October of last year, for a free and fair election in 2024.

However, the confirmation of Machado’s disqualification, announced by the TSJ at the beginning of the year, only made clear what was expected: Maduro, once again, was not going to run cleanly.

The following months and the events after the polls closed this Sunday proved that Chavismo remains the same and that democratic elections in Venezuela continue to be a futile hope.

“As long as state bodies are under the control of Chavismo, we cannot expect the election results to be correct or respected. The lack of minute-by-minute vote counting, as happens in the United States and the European Union, is the greatest example of fraud. We have seen the closure of airspace, which is a prelude to a coup, the ban on entry of people linked to the opposition…”, said Igor Macedo de Lucena, economist, doctor in international relations and member of the British think tank Chatham House, in an interview with People’s Gazette.

With the CNE, the armed forces, the Legislative and the Judiciary in Maduro’s hands, the opposition alone will not have the strength to defeat Chavismo, the expert pointed out.

“I only believe that Venezuela will stop being a dictatorship if there is a sufficiently strong popular revolt, which mobilizes even against the military,” said Lucena.

“No matter how much the European Union advances with sanctions, together with the United States, Venezuela will still have the support of China and Russia; these countries will sustain the regime. Either there is a radical change within Venezuela, or the situation will never change,” said the expert.

Despite the disappointment with yet another Chavismo scam, Lucena highlighted that the electoral process that ended on Sunday sparked a greater mobilization than in previous elections, which indicates that the Venezuelan population’s discontent with electoral fraud could soon lead to a movement for effective changes.

“The evidence is too strong, even the most humble person in Venezuela understood the fraud. It was not something done like in the last elections, the opinion polls and the feeling on the streets were very clear,” he said.