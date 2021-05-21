Minutes after Alberto Fernández announced the new closure of activities, the Senate ruling party approved the “pandemic law” that delegates powers to the President and automate restrictions throughout the country based on sanitary criteria. Before the vote, changes were confirmed, with which the Frente de Todos is committed to obtaining the necessary support to sanction the rule in Deputies.

“A country cannot have 24 health strategies because the virus does not recognize jurisdictions. We need a regulatory framework to minimize the pandemic “, defended Fernández during his speech on the national chain.

The text was approved by 38 votes in favor and 26 negative.

The Rio Negro ally Alberto Weretilneck -which had criticized the project- decided to accompany after the article was incorporated that establishes that in the departments that contain cities with “dissimilar sanitary conditions”, the governors will be able to “focus” and decide the application of different measures.

Your support means one more vote in the lower house, because the deputy Luis Di Giácomo, belongs to the same space that responds to the president Arabela Carreras.

Together for Change – which from the beginning denounced that the project involves “Superpowers” and what is “unconstitutional”– voted against and announced that the issue will be prosecuted. “Again this law will go to the Supreme Court and will be declared invalid,” said Laura Rodríguez Machado (PRO), from Cordoba, who asked her peers not to “betray their provinces.”

The initiative was retouched on the premises, with the endorsement of the Executive. “There cannot be more democratic and republican than this in the framework of an unprecedented pandemic,” defended the president of the Constitutional Affairs commission, María de los Angeles Sacnun.

Among the changes, a clear term is stipulated for the delegation of powers: Until december 31.

The original project established that it would govern while “the public emergency in health matters is in force”, but that emergency is extended by the Executive itself by decree. The specialists pointed out that the term must be set by the person delegating power, and that it should not be left to the person who receives them.

In turn, an article was incorporated that raises presence in schools as a general principle and the suspension only in cases of epidemiological alert, or other exceptions provided by the Federal Council of Education.

They also tweaked the article that refers to governors as “delegates” of the national government. They will be named as “natural agents” as indicated in article 128 of the Constitution, to which the norm itself refers. That form had caused discomfort among the leaders.

On the other hand, it was stipulated that changes to the parameters can only be made “prior approval by simple majority” of the Federal Health Council, which brings together all the Ministers of Health of the provinces and the City. And that a national registry of therapy beds will be created.

Together for Change, he rejected the text outright and pointed out that the text sets the same parameters as the DNU, which the Supreme Court has already considered invalid for violating the provincial autonomies.

“Not everything goes. The pandemic is not a permit to violate rights. There is no more serious emergency than that which puts the democratic state at risk“, declared the Jujuy radical and president of the Health Commission, Mario Fiad.

“They said ‘enough of decrees, we want a law’ and now that we are dealing with a law they are opposed “, complained the official Oscar Parrilli and accused the opposition of becoming “laboratory lobbyists.”

The norm must now be voted on by the Deputies, where the ruling party needs to add the support of allies to approve it.

The Lavagnismo rejected the project also considering it unconstitutional, and the people of Cordoba who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti had raised objections. “Any decision or law that overwhelms the provincial autonomies we are going to reject“, Carlos Gutiérrez, head of the Córdoba Federal block, had warned.

