Sun and heat protagonists of the next few days in Italy. In fact, with the arrival of the African anticyclone Cerberus, not only has the weather stabilized throughout the country, but also high temperatures with record heat peaks.

As explained by Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, from Sunday it will be hotter and hotter with temperatures that in some regions will peak well over 40°C. The mercury columns have already risen to almost 40°C in Sardinia and it will be this region that records almost record-breaking temperature measurements for the period. But let’s go in order. The African anticyclone Cerberus will acquire more and more power starting from Sunday when its boiling heart will menacingly approach Italy.

For this reason, from the day of celebration the temperatures will begin to measure really hot values. If 34-35°C is not exceeded in the North, in the Center it will reach 37°C as in Florence and Rome, the same figure also possible in Campania, as in the Caserta area. Instead, it will be even hotter in the inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily where 42°C could be recorded.

If that weren’t enough next week will be even hotter. The burning tongue of the Cerberus anticyclone will reach Sardinia and will caress Sicily and the Tyrrhenian regions. Temperatures will therefore increase further: 45°C could be reached in Sardinia, 38°C in Tuscany and Lazio as in Florence and Rome, up to 37°C in the rest of the South and also in the North (Bologna, Ferrara, Pavia, Alessandria) . But if it will be very hot during the day, the night will not be outdone. Here the heat will take care of making sleeping difficult. The warm air masses transported by Cerberus crossing the Mediterranean Sea will become charged with humidity. So beware of physical discomfort due to the heat. With minimum temperatures almost never below 20°C, many Italian cities will experience tropical nights.

This situation, at least in the Centre-South should last at least another 10 days, in the North instead from Wednesday 12 a weakening of the anticyclone is expected which will cause the first heavy storms in the Alps.

IN DETAIL

Saturday 8. In the north: sunny and warm. In the middle: sun and heat on the rise. In the south: nice warm weather.

Sunday 9. In the north: sun and intense heat. In the center: hot climate with prevailing sun. In the south: all sun and widespread heat.

Monday 10. In the north: sun and increasingly intense heat. In the middle: sun and strong heat. In the south: hot and sunny climate.

Trend: the good weather continues in the Centre-South, some thunderstorms in the Alps.