With Carnival, seamstresses see business grow

By selling costumes and accessories, small entrepreneurs can triple their revenue

With the arrival of Carnival, seamstresses and artisans see their business grow due to the increased demand for personalized costumes, accessories and abadás. The party officially starts this Saturday (10.Feb.2024), but the demand for carnival pieces has already been driving the economy since last year.

Out of the blue Luh Fantasy, Luciana Miranda, aged 37, says that she noticed a 60% increase in the number of orders. According to the seamstress, the search for clothes for Carnival began in December. The studio specializes in costumes and is located in Juiz de Fora (MG).

“But the real increase comes after January 15th, which is when more props and different materials suitable for Carnival arrive. We work for children and adults, but at this time 70% are adults”said in an interview with Entrepreneurial Power.

Costumes range from R$45 to R$500. The best-selling products are tops It is hot pants. According to the businesswoman, who is a MEI (individual microentrepreneur), the store's revenue increases from R$2,000 to R$2,500 per month.

In addition to the Minas Gerais public, Luciana said she sold costumes to Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) and Brasília (DF). All pieces are made to order.

“The person sends me the measurements, sends the blouse or pants size. No matter how personalized it is, it may need adjustments. I try to send it a little in advance of the date the person is going to use it so they can look for a trustworthy person to make this adjustment.”he stated.

Luciana states that in addition to Carnival, Festa Junina and Halloween are traditionally the commemorative dates with the greatest demand for costumes. For the rest of the year, the studio's focus is on producing personalized pieces for children's parties.

Space Child

The studio run by Nathalia Braga, 35 years old, also saw business grow with the party. The artisan says that revenue tripled in January, following the increase in demand for carnival items.

“Demand has tripled even compared to Christmas or other times of the year that already have a high demand for orders or classes focused on specific projects”told the Entrepreneurial Power.

Nathalia, who teaches sewing classes, said she started producing costumes and Carnival items in an unpretentious way last year. The artisan is part of a carnival group in Brasília.

After interacting with musicians and percussionists, the artisan began producing pieces for her colleagues who began to recommend her work to other people, increasing her clientele.

“Some demands I had to refuse because I didn’t have time to do everything. I even did collective workshops and everyone worked on their fantasies with my supervision and help.”he stated.

Earrings, tiaras and personalized costumes are in the catalog Nest Space. Pieces can be purchased from R$25.

X-ray

Luh Fantasy

tax regime :MEI;

:MEI; invoicing : MEI revenue ceiling is R$81,000 per year;

: MEI revenue ceiling is R$81,000 per year; contact : (32) 99932-5903;

: (32) 99932-5903; thirst : Juiz de Fora (MG);

: Juiz de Fora (MG); Instagram.

Nest Space