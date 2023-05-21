Brazil Agencyi

05/21/2023 – 0:16 am

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met, this Saturday night (20), already Sunday morning in Japan, with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. The two talked about various subjects, as Lula himself described in a social network. Bilateral trade, the environment and the war in Ukraine were on the agenda. This was the first meeting between the two.

“With the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, whom I had the joy of meeting for the first time here at the G7. We talked about trade between our countries, the need for joint efforts to protect the environment, and the war in Ukraine. Trudeau reinforced that he is happy with the return of Brazilian protagonism in the environmental debate in the world. We are going to work together and I believe that we can double the commercial relations between our countries”, stated Lula.

This was Lula’s second appointment of the day in Hiroshima, where he is for the G7 summit, a group of the seven largest economies in the world. Brazil participates as a guest, along with seven other nations. Before the meeting with Trudeau, Lula visited the Peace Memorialerected in allusion to the victims of the bomb dropped on the city, during the Second World War.























