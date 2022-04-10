According to the PSDB pre-candidate for the presidency, the initiative showed that the vast majority of police officers act correctly.

The PSDB’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, João Doria, said that the installation of cameras in the uniform of military police officers zeroed the unnecessary lethality of the police. This, in his assessment, showed that most police officers act correctly.

“After the introduction of body cameras, police lethality dropped to zero. The use of unnecessary force on the streets and with the most vulnerable population was zero. We demonstrate that the expressive majority of those who make up the São Paulo police force acted correctly“, he said in an interview with Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and the audience is also made up mostly of people from Brazil – as if it were at a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.