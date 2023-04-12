In Mexico, as of April 1, all companies must start sharing profits, a right recognized by the Mexican Constitution.

Luisa María Alcalde Luján, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), explained through Instagram, with a cake, how this process works and why it is important to recognize the contribution of workers in the profits of companies.

Mayor Lujan details that profit sharing it must be made between April 1 and May 30, and must equal at least 10% of all profits generated during the previous fiscal year.

To explain this, the official use a cakewhere a slice represents the part that must be given to employees.

It is important to mention that this benefit applies to any company that has been created for at least one year and that has obtained profits in excess of 300,000 pesos. In addition, the distribution of profits is for those workers who have worked for at least 60 days in that fiscal year.

To make this right effective, companies must deliver a copy of their tax return to each worker, so that they know the global amount that is going to be distributed, in addition to making visible the amount that each one will receive in accordance with the established in article 123 of the Federal Labor Law.

The distribution of profits is divided into two parts: 50% is divided equally according to the days worked, while the other 50% is delivered proportionally according to the salary of each worker.

Finally, the official recalled that the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (Profedet) is available to answer any questions related to this issue, through the telephone numbers 800 911 7877 and 800 717 2942. In addition, she highlights the importance of knowing and defend the rights of workers.