The city of New York began distributing leaflets and posters in English and in Spanish with messages to discourage immigrants from heading to the Big Apple once they arrive in the United States.

They are two bright yellow posters with a map of the United States that shows an indeterminate point in the state of Texas, next to the border, from which numerous arrows lead to different states of the country, but not to New York.

The written messages are resounding: “New York housing is very expensive”; “There is no guarantee that we can provide you with shelter and services”; “The costs of food, transportation and other necessities in New York are the highest in the entire United States.” And he concludes: “Please consider moving to another city when making your decision about where to settle in the United States.”

(In addition: The number of undocumented Colombians in the US would have doubled in the last 3 years).

Photo: See also A specialized clinic for the treatment of a rare eye disease in children EFE / Welcome Velasco

Mayor Eric Adams said he had sent “teams to the border” to distribute these flyers, as well as post them on city web pages.

For months now, the Mayor’s Office has been complaining that the city cannot bear the load of migrants received a year ago and that they already exceed the 90,000 people who are provided with free housing, food and school, in the case of children.

The mayor announced the end of the indefinite shelter policy for any migrant, and gave a period of sixty days for those who have been sheltered in shelters for a long time so that they abandon them and look for another type of accommodation, resorting to “friends or relatives” if necessary.

(Also: Colombians will ask this Thursday in Washington for immigration relief for compatriots).

Adams also announced that the city will be sending out notices to migrants who are of legal age and singlewithout revealing how many migrants the measure will affect.

“It is the only way that we can create a critical space for families and children (…) We do not want to get to the point, and we will not get to the point, where families and children live on the streets”Adams assured.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO