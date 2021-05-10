With British tourism firmly off the radar until at least next month the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, is leading a local delegation to Berlin starting today to underline the fact that the islands are a safe holiday destination.

Armengol will be holding talks with representatives of the German tourist industry in an effort to kick-start the tourist season.

The German market is even more important now because Spain failed to make Britain´s green list of “safe” holiday destinations. Tourist industry sources said that Germany could help “save” part of the holiday season.

Britain’s decision has been seen as a hammer blow for the local tourist industry.