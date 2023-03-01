Over the past few days, Australia, Britain and the United States have eliminated surveillance cameras made in China.

Australia has removed at least 913 cameras, intercoms and electronic entry systems, including at the Ministry of Defense and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

As well as the United States and Britain, who confirmed that this step comes to protect local communications networks from penetration.

Superwatch

Scientists in the United States, according to the Los Angeles Times, expressed their fears of Chinese surveillance cameras, and Beijing is now distributing them around the world with a capacity of 500 million cameras.

And it quoted scientists that these cameras are equipped with a supernatural information base that makes them able to identify the person who is standing a camera, and monitor him in real time to provide a full report on his movements.

Accordingly, the newspaper warned against using these cameras to violate human rights and undermine people’s movements and freedoms.

China publishes surveillance cameras of this type inside and has exported many of them abroad, accounting for more than half of the surveillance cameras in the world.

battleground

In recent years, artificial intelligence technologies have become a battlefield between the United States and China. Due to the fierce competition between the two teams to seize further development in this field.

China was able to use new technologies in the manufacture of surveillance cameras capable of recognizing the face of the person standing in front of it, and knowing important data and information about it.

This is part of China’s plan to develop artificial intelligence at the national level so that it will be a world leader by 2030.

Therefore, billions have been spent on spreading artificial intelligence and training more of its scientists.

Banned in America

The technologies contained in these cameras are prohibited in the United States; Being a violation of freedom.

In 2020, Amazon and Microsoft stopped selling facial recognition technology to law enforcement, and IBM canceled its work in the field.

It is likely that these restrictions in America will give Chinese companies a great advantage in developing and exporting facial recognition technology around the world, and be outside American control.

Countries showing interest

However, about 80 countries demanded that China transfer these technologies to them. To take advantage of it in security and military operations for easy identification of people.

China has held training courses and seminars with more than 30 countries on cyberspace and information policy.

These technologies are capable of arming the country with vast intelligent surveillance networks to monitor areas and individuals with precision that would be impossible with human elements.

Curb the terrifying technique

With many fearing the increased use of artificial intelligence technologies, and the possibility of their development without supervision or rules governing their work, the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the United States issued a new framework for managing artificial intelligence risks.

The new framework comes after the institutions that use these technologies failed to define the principles and ethics that must be taken into account while using artificial intelligence.

This framework aims to provide high-level guidance and recommendations on how to preserve beneficial outcomes for humanity from AI by making information and algorithms valid, reliable, secure, resilient, accountable, transparent, interpretable, privacy-enhancing, and fair without harmful bias.