From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/04/2024 – 15:00

Brazilian tourism recovered post-pandemic. The sector appears as the third most relevant economic activity in the country. Data from the Ministry of Tourism (MTUR) indicate that international tourism in Brazil registered a record inflow of dollars, totaling US$ 616.1 million in the period from January to November 2023. Furthermore, Brazil was elected the 3rd best country for visit in 2024 by the British magazine Wanderlust.

In the wake of the boom in this sector, WAM Group, which owns 11 hotels and 4 theme parks, achieved revenue of R$1.2 billion in multi-property sales and more than 1 million guests in 2023. The group's CEO, Lucas Fiuza , projects growth of 20% for 2024, exceeding R$1.5 billion.

One of the key factors in achieving this result was the increase of more than 240% in online sales, driven by the launch of an e-commerce portal.

Outlook for 2024

For 2024, Fiuza emphasizes the company's continued commitment to innovation, excellence in customer service and employee appreciation as key strategies to sustain the growth achieved in 2023.

“Being up to date with the dynamics of online presence is crucial to understanding what the market wants and expects from us. Therefore, we focused a lot on structuring the service and online presence in parallel to all the physical actions of the restructuring, having considerable success measured concretely by Reclame Aqui, which was rated 4 in June 2023 and we ended the year in almost 8” , declares Fiuza.

The CEO also revealed plans to expand and diversify the services offered by WAM Group. “In 2024, in addition to changing our stance in the digital sphere and brand positioning, we will once again expand and add new services to products we already have such as WPass, our loyalty program that will be part of the Brazilian Tourism Project, a club partnership vacation and operational optimization that has already been publicly announced and is being built with other large companies in the sector. We believe that 2024 will be a year of expansion and consolidation of our position as leaders in the sector”, adds the CEO.

Growth of the Brazilian tourism sector

Several surveys show that interest in Brazilian tourism is growing among travelers from all over the world. One of these surveys, carried out by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), reveals that 64% of Brazilians who typically travel expect to increase spending on leisure travel in 2024. Internationally, Brazil stands out in the leisure travel category as 1st place in the propensity to increase spending. The results were obtained from the Consumer Sentiment 2023 survey, in which more than 20 thousand consumers in 21 countries were consulted about their expectations regarding the consumption of products and services in 34 categories.

The sector's success is attributed to a series of factors, such as the demand suppressed by the pandemic and the enhancement of the country's image abroad, described as a continuous effort carried out on several fronts over the last few years.