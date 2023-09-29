Alexandre Silveira says that the petrochemical sector is strategic and Petrobras, the company’s partner, must be responsible

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, defended the strong role of the State in the petrochemical sector. The statement was made this Friday (September 29, 2023) when commenting on the process of selling the controlling stake in Braskem, a global giant in the segment. The company is currently controlled by Novonor (formerly Odebrecht).

Minority partner in the company with 36.1% of the total capital, Petrobras has the right of preference in the transaction. The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has encouraged the transaction that would save Novonor and allow Petrobras to return to the petrochemical sector. In the market, there is a consensus that the final word on the sale will be given by Lula.

“We value local industry and see the importance of strategic sectors having a strong State, and one of them, in my opinion, is the petrochemical sector. Therefore, Petrobras, which has the right of preference in the case of Braskem, must be responsible in these negotiations”said Silveira in an interview after participating in the inauguration of the new president of EPE (Energy Research Company), Thiago Prado.

So far, 3 groups have presented formal proposals to buy Novonor’s stake in the petrochemical giant: Unipar, J&F It is Adnoc. The latter currently stands out for being Petrobras’ favorite. The two oil companies are trying to create a joint venturewhich would be the controlling company of Braskem.

Silveira says that, despite this understanding, the decision is up to the company. “Petrobras is solely and exclusively responsible for conducting the process with Braskem’s current shareholders and the company’s creditors. The government has the role of formulating public policy and finding ways forward. The last word will be the company’s interest. But I understand that the Brazilian government cannot withdraw from the petrochemical sector”.

Offers by Braskem

Last week, the BTG Pactual released a report on Braskem’s current conditions and analyzed proposals to purchase control. The bank downgraded the rating of petrochemistry. The grade level was raised to “neutral” and set the share target price at R$26. He also said that the sale process creates uncertainty for investors.

Adnoc, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company, made its original offer in conjunction with the fund private equity American Apollo. Now, the fund has left the partnership and negotiations continue with the Arabs, Novonor and Petrobras.

The offer was US$7.2 billion (around R$34.5 million) for all Novonor shares, with each share reaching R$47. According to the proposed model, paying part in cash and part in issue of perpetual debt securities, the share value should fall to R$33.28.

According to BTG’s analysis, the purchase by Adnoc would ensure a strategic partnership for Petrobras. It would, for example, have more capital than its competitors to invest and make the company grow, including abroad. There is also the fact that both are public oil companies, making Braskem practically a state-owned company.

Adnoc’s initial offer was for all Novonor shares. This displeased the company, which wants to maintain some participation in the business, which until now was only proposed by Unipar. However, the Arab oil company is already signaling the possibility of keeping the Odebrechts in society.

On the other hand, BTG assesses that Unipar’s proposal is the most attractive to minority investors, as it offers a greater price advantage per share (around 58% more than current values), which would give them more advantage in the tag along. Initially, this proposal was also Novonor’s favorite, as it guaranteed it a remaining 4% stake in the company.

As for J&F’s offer, in addition to a lower value per share, the BTG report says that the model may not guarantee the right to tag along to smaller investors. The company of brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista proposed to buy Novonor’s debt with its creditor banks, converting this debt into shares. I would have all the company.

BTG also states that Braskem’s geological responsibilities in Alagoas could impede the sale process. Several neighborhoods in Maceió were sunk by the company’s mining activities in 2018. This liability will certainly be included in the account. The petrochemical company reached an indemnity agreement with the City of Maceió worth R$1.7 billion.

In addition to the amounts and other obligations due to the disaster, the unfolding of the episode will put another thorn in the company’s side and in the sales negotiations: the creation of Braskem’s CPI, headed by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The commission should be installed in the Senate in the coming weeks.