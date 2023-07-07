The record heat destined to hit Italy from today, with several cities that will see the column rise above 40 degrees, represents “a serious danger to health, especially for more fragile subjects such as the elderly, children and citizens with pre-existing pathologies”. This is the warning launched by the experts of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima). The consequences of excessive heat on the human body range from heat strokes to congestion, explain the white coats who also distribute a guide on how to defend themselves, and “damage to vital organs and the brain” is also possible.

“Excessive heat causes health problems as it can alter the body temperature regulation system – says the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani – The human body cools down through sweating, but in certain environmental conditions this is not enough: excessive humidity prevents sweat to evaporate, with body heat that increases rapidly and can damage vital organs and the brain Excessively high temperatures can cause mild ailments such as cramps, fainting, edema, but also serious problems, from congestion to dehydration, aggravating the conditions of health of people with chronic diseases”.

Specifically, among the ailments related to heat, explains Sima, the most frequent are: sunstroke, which causes rashes or burns also accompanied by symptoms similar to heatstroke; cramps, physical pains caused by a loss of sodium due to sweating and a consequent modification of the water-salt balance; edema, caused by fluid retention in the lower limbs as a result of prolonged peripheral vasodilatation; congestion, caused by the intake of frozen drinks in an overheated body, the symptoms are sweating and chest pain; dehydration, whose main symptoms are thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, lowering of blood pressure; heatstroke, which occurs when the physiological ability to thermoregulate is compromised and manifests itself with a wide range of signs and symptoms depending on the severity of the condition (the first is a sudden general malaise, followed by headache, nausea, vomiting and feeling of vertigo, up to states of anxiety and confusion).

The practical advice to defend yourself from the heat spread by Sima are: avoid exposing yourself to heat and direct sun and leave the house only in the coolest hours; ensure adequate air exchange in the home and facilitate natural ventilation; keep the rooms cool by shielding the windows exposed to the sun (using shutters, blinds, curtains, etc.); close the windows during the day and open them during the cooler hours of the day (evening and night); take frequent baths and showers with warm water; drink at least 3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruit and vegetables

When you leave the house, the Sima doctors continue, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent burns with sunscreens with a high protective factor; and finally, avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours.