Russia drops bombs over the Black Sea to warn a British ship that is said to have entered territorial waters – initial details at a glance.

Moscow – Russia dropped bombs and fired shots to warn a British warship in the Black Sea. The Kremlin announced this on Wednesday afternoon (June 23, 2021).

The British warship had sailed three kilometers into Russian territorial waters near the Crimea peninsula, as the state news agency Tass reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to the BBC, the ship is the destroyer “HMS Defender”.

Black Sea: Russia warns British ship with bombs and gunfire

After the joint shelling by the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the border guards of the domestic secret service FSB, the British ship turned away. There were reportedly no injuries. From the British side, there was initially no confirmation of the incident. The Ministry of Defense in London could not be reached.

The British ship HMS Defender had “received an advance warning that weapons will be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation are violated,” it said. After the warning shots, the destroyer left Russian waters.

After the incident at Cape Fiolent in the southwest of the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, the British military attaché was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to Moscow. There are regular incidents at sea and in the air because Russia believes that its borders in the air and at sea have been violated. The annexation of Crimea is not recognized internationally, which is why the government in Kiev sees it as Ukrainian territory.

Russia fires warning shots: British “HMS Defender” are said to have penetrated into territorial waters

Yuri Schwytkin, deputy chief of the defense committee in the Russian parliament, said all attempts of this kind to violate Russia’s borders would be firmly fought off. The Black Sea Fleet and the FSB, the domestic secret service responsible for border protection, acted in accordance with international rules. Everything has been done to prevent aggression. With the action against the HMS Defender a worse development of the scenario was prevented.

It was suspected that the British warship wanted to take part in an international military exercise under US leadership. Russia had previously urged the United States and its allies not to hold this maneuver in the Black Sea. “The extent and the obviously aggressive nature of the military exercises in no way correspond to the actual security needs in the Black Sea region,” said the Russian embassy in the USA via Twitter. This increases the risk of “unintentional incidents”. Every problem can be solved by the neighboring states themselves without “outside help being ‘forced'”.

Tensions between Russia and the West: US allies plan maneuvers in Ukraine

The two-week maneuver “Sea Breeze” (sea breeze) in the Black Sea is to begin this Monday, according to US information. With 32 participating countries from six continents, 5000 soldiers, 32 ships, 40 aircraft as well as 18 special operations and diving teams, it is the largest such exercise to date. Ukraine is the venue for the maneuver. These annual exercises have been around since 1997.

This time the maneuver is being held against the backdrop of renewed tensions between Moscow and the West. In the spring, Russian and Ukrainian troop marches along the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine raised concerns that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could escalate again.

For almost seven years, parts of the eastern Ukrainian areas of Donetsk and Luhansk along the Russian border have been controlled by separatists loyal to Moscow. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014. In the spring, the US wanted to send warships into the Black Sea, but after massive criticism from Russia, it refrained from doing so. (tu / lrg / dpa)