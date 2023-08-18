Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 21:34

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended this Thursday, 17, that a legislation be created to, in his words, give “quality of life” to the former presidents of the Republic.

Lira’s statement was made when commenting on the situation of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the target of Federal Police investigations and lawsuits. The federal deputy from Alagoas recalled that Michel Temer (MDB), Dilma Rousseff (PT) and President Lula (PT) himself also had problems with the Justice when they left office and said that it is necessary to give “appropriate treatment” to the institution Presidency of the Republic .

“Brazil needs to take better care of its former presidents. The institution of the President of the Republic, I am not talking about personal life, I am talking about the institution of the Presidency of the Republic… We have more than 200 million inhabitants, only one is President of the Republic, whether male or female. To the fact that the end of the mandate has to be treated as an institution, whether left, right or center “

Lira did not explain what this treatment would be, but said it was not an amnesty for possible crimes. “We have to have legislation that does not protect anything wrong, but gives a certain quality of life to any former president when he leaves the Presidency of the Republic. We have to be, in a broad way, careful, but not overlook (possible crimes).”