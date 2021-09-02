During an event with the military on Wednesday (September 1), President Jair Bolsonaro released yet another of his phrases from the platform: “Whoever wants peace must prepare for war.” The statement, which in itself would be irresponsible when said by someone who commands a democratic and historically peaceful nation, is even more abject given the fact that the day before the IPEA released the Atlas of Violence. In the report, the observation that Brazil has never been so violent against its own citizens.

According to the study, between 2009 and 2019, more than 623,000 Brazilians were murdered. It is as if, in 11 years, the country had eliminated the entire population of Cuiabá, capital of Mato Grosso. Of this total, 333 thousand (53%) were young people and adolescents aged between 15 and 29 years; 50 thousand women; and about 2,000 were Indians. In 70% of these cases, the crime was committed with a firearm. And the president is asking people to buy rifles instead of beans.

If it depends on the number of weapons in civilian hands, the number of deaths tends to increase. In the last three years, this arsenal has doubled and today at least one in every 100 Brazilians is armed. Last year alone, 186,071 new weapons were registered, an increase of 97.1% over the previous period. With Bolsonaro, Brazil is indeed preparing for war. And the casualties, in this case, are Brazilian civilians. But, for the president, the ideal would be to quintuple the number of weapons. “The more armed the people are, the better it is for everyone,” he said, commenting on the rise in the records.

In addition to the deaths, other research draws attention. Data from Instituto Sou da Paz show that around 8% of the weapons seized in Brazil are of European origin. In other words, the community that has been most pressing Brazil to comply with good ESG practices (environmental, social and governance) is contributing to the destruction of Brazil’s social well-being.

The data proves that, once again, when it comes to the ESG agenda, there is still a lot to be done for practice to follow the discourse. After all, these inconsistencies only reinforce the thesis that, behind the pressure for an urgent – ​​and necessary – change in attitude towards the preservation of natural resources, international leaders are more concerned with guaranteeing inputs that fill the coffers of the countries they manage.

