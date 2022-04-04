Sinaloa.- As Ismael N, 25 years old, a motorcyclist who suffered blows and injuries that are not life-threateningafter he hit a vehicle on Álvaro Obregón Avenue, next to the entrance to the Stanza Córcega subdivision, located south of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Information released indicates that the accident occurred a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. today, Sunday, when the affected person and another companion were traveling on a motorcycle Itálika brand, gray on Obregón Avenue and just upon reaching the entrance to the aforementioned subdivision, the driver lost control of the two-wheel drive and hit a gray Nissan Versa line car.

Given the speed with which he was moving, after the impact he was expelled, as was his companion, but thanks to the fact that They wore regulation helmets.the injuries were minor.

Motorists who were passing by the site at that time stopped to help those affected and notified the emergency services, and a Red Cross ambulance arrived a few minutes later.

Read more: Motorcyclist killed on Mochis 15 highway in Ahome, Sinaloa

Paramedics promptly reviewed those affected and after evaluating them, determined that their transfer to a hospital was not necessary. Road agents arrived at the scene and after collecting data on what happened, they carried out the report and the corresponding procedures to determine responsibilities.