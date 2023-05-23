“Firebrand” has just been presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The movie of Karim Ainouz had differing opinions, but Jude Law’s performance stood out. His latest statements drew attention. During the press conference, the protagonist of the film commented on what he did to play the English king Henry VIII.

In the film, the 50-year-old actor appears with leg ulcers that plagued the monarch. According to the British artist, in order to recreate the smell of his wounds, he turned to a perfumer. “Somehow, he came up with this extraordinary mixture of blood, fecal matter and sweat”said.

The mixture began to be sprayed discreetly at first, but then he began to use it for a longer time on recordings. “When I got to filming it was just horrible,” he said.Alice VikanderSwedish actress who plays Catherine Parrone of the six wives that the sovereign had.

What is “Firebrand” about?

The feature film, which lasts 120 minutes, is a historical drama that chronicles the last days of King Henry VIII, one of England’s most controversial monarchs, as told from the position of his last wife, Catherine Parr.

“Firebrand”: cast

Jude Law as Henry VIII

Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr

Bryony Hannah as Ellen

Ruby Bentall as Cat

Simon Russell Beale as Stephen Gardiner

Sam Riley as Thomas Seymour.

