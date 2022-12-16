The PSB and the PDT are studying the creation of a federation starting in 2023. The initial idea is to create a legislative action block with the 2 parties to feel if there is a confluence of ideas and actions.

This block should be used in the election of the board of directors so that the two acronyms get better positions in the thematic commissions. Even so, they must support the re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the presidency of the Chamber.

If the idea evolves, the new federation would have 31 federal deputies (8th largest group in the Chamber) and 4 senators (8th largest group in the Casa Alta, tied with the PSDB) and 3 governors: Paraíba (Joao Azevedofrom PSB), Espírito Santo (Renato Casagrandefrom PSB) and Maranhão (Carlos Brandão, from PSB). In addition, they would have the Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The debate is being conducted by the benches in the Chamber. The party leaderships have not yet sat down to define the terms, nor how the division of funds and internal responsibilities could be.

Both the PDT and the PSB had significant losses in the bench of federal deputies, a factor that guides party and electoral funds. There were 14 pesebists elected in 2022, compared to 32 in 2018. The pedetistas went from 28 deputies elected in 2018 to 17 in the last election.

The federation would be a way for the parties to regain a more prominent position and increase electoral funds for 2026.