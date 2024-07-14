Targeted by economic sanctions from the West for starting the war in Ukraine, Russia has also become a pariah in the sports world due to its aggression against its neighboring country.

After Russian clubs and the national football team were banned from international competitions, the country was prevented from participating in the Paris Olympics, which begin on the 26th.

Despite this, 16 athletes from Russia and the same number from Belarus (also banned due to its support for the Russians) will still compete at the Games in the French capital, but under a green flag with the initials AIN (Athletes Individual Neutrals).

It is worth remembering that, due to the doping scandals, Russian athletes had already been banned from competing under the country’s flag at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang (South Korea) and 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, and at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo: Russian athletes had to participate in the competitions under the flag of the Olympic Athletes of Russia or the Russian Olympic Committee.

Angry, Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship now wants to ruin the party in Paris. To do so, it has adopted two strategies.

The first, a well-known Russian weapon in the geopolitical sphere, is to spread disinformation about the Paris Olympics.

A Microsoft monitoring, the results of which were released last month, showed that Moscow is resorting to resources such as fake videos, fake news and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which even include a pseudo-documentary criticizing the International Olympic Committee (IOC), “Olympics Has Fallen” (“The Fall of the Olympic Games”), with a deepfake “participation” by American actor Tom Cruise.

“Although Russia already has a decades-long history of aiming [prejudicar] “During the Olympic Games, Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center observed ancient tactics mixed with AI, in malicious activity that could intensify as the Paris 2024 opening ceremony approaches,” said Clint Watts, general manager of Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, in a company blog post.

The report found that a Kremlin-linked group, Storm-1679, is spreading false information online, such as a video claiming that 24% of tickets for the Paris Games were returned due to fears of terrorist attacks, and fake news that included a seal from broadcaster France 24 to mislead social media users.

Another piece of misinformation consists of images of alleged graffiti in Paris threatening violence against Israeli citizens who travel to France to watch the Games. Microsoft said the images were digitally created.

Other photos and videos refer to the attack by Palestinian terrorists against the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which resulted in the death of 11 athletes or coaches from the country.

Russia “rescues” World Friendship Games

The second Russian strategy is to hold a sporting event in September, in Moscow and Yekaterinburg, to “compete” with the Paris Games.

The event will be the second edition of the World Friendship Games, first held in 1984 by the then Soviet Union after boycotting the Los Angeles Olympics.

The Russian boycott of competitions on American soil had been a response to the decision of the United States and other countries not to send athletes to the Moscow Olympics in 1980, due to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Russia says athletes from at least 70 countries are expected to take part in the World Friendship Games.

Last year, after IOC President Thomas Bach called for a boycott of competitions organized by Russia, such as the BRICS Games (held in June in the Russian city of Kazan, with Brazil participating) and the World Friendship Games, the organizing committee of this competition said it was “surprised by the aggressive stance” of the international body.

“Our goal has never been to confront the IOC or to organize competitions that are contrary to the Olympic movement. The World Friendship Games were conceived as a harmonious addition to the international sports calendar. For Russian athletes, who are excluded from major international competitions, they will represent the most important sporting event in recent years,” he said in a statement.

The World Friendship Games will feature more than 30 sports, most of them traditional, such as artistic gymnastics, boxing and cycling, but also some bizarre ones.

One of them will be (as an exhibition sport) mas-wrestling, in which two athletes sit on the floor facing each other, with their feet resting on a board, and pull a wooden stick. The athlete scores points if he manages to pull his opponent over the board and keep the stick in his hands. Each match is defined as the best of three fights.

Another is acrobatic rock ‘n’ roll, which, as the name suggests, consists of a choreographed dance with the aim of impressing the judges with the synchronization of movements and daring acrobatics.

Competitive programming, in which participants must solve complex computing problems in a given amount of time, will also be a feature at the World Friendship Games.

Because it is an intellectual and not a physical activity, many people find it strange to consider it a sport, just like chess – which will also be on the agenda of the alternative Olympiad in Russia.