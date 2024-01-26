Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 01/26/2024 – 20:12

On Thursday, the 25th, Gol Linhas Aéreas filed a request for judicial recovery in the United States. The order also applies to all its subsidiaries. The airline did not say what its current debt is, but, according to data released in September last year, the company had, at that time, R$20.2 billion in debt.

But, after all, how can the request impact passengers with flights already booked by the company?

In a press release, Gol stated that its customers can continue flying normally through the company and still earn money through the Smiles program.

“Gol plans to honor all obligations to Customers, including ticket refunds, travel coupons and payments or credit associated with baggage or service claims, in accordance with current company policies,” he stated.

In a relevant announcement, Gol stated that it is committed to financing US$950 million to be approved by court. According to the company, the loan, if approved, will serve to restructure short-term financial obligations and strengthen its capital structure for long-term sustainability.

“GOL is confident that this process serves the best interests of its stakeholders, including employees and customers, who will continue to count on the offer of affordable and safe flights, in addition to the best service,” said the company, in a statement.

Gol's debt is primarily owed to aircraft lessors. Still, the company says it will not reduce its fleet of planes available in the locations where it operates.

The pandemic, high interest rates and the appreciation of the dollar are other factors that explain the airline's high level of debt. Still in September 2023, the company's debt was R$18.5 billion, an increase of 15.9% compared to the same month in 2022.

To monitor the judicial recovery process, Gol hired the company Seabury Capital last December. The company hopes that the company specializing in the aviation sector will help it restructure the airline's finances.

At the beginning of December 2023, Fitch Ratings, a risk rating agency, downgraded Gol's rating to CCC-. Previously, the company's classification was considered CCC+. The decision was based on the increasing chances of a restructuring of Gol's debt as a result of high refinancing risks.

Gol CEO Celso Ferrer said he believes the recovery process will take “significantly less time” than that of other airlines. However, Ferrer did not reveal the deadline expected by the company to complete the process.

Latam and Avianca, for example, took around two years. For Ferrer, the restructuring process of the two companies was successful, but the current moment is more favorable for Gol.

“We are not in a pandemic, it is a consistent demand scenario,” he stated.

Ferrer highlighted that Gol's operation is simpler, with just one type of aircraft, which should also help to speed up the conclusion of Chapter 11 — as the judicial recovery process is known in the United States —. The executive also assesses that the fact that the company carried out two rounds of negotiations with lessors – the aircraft lessors – in 2023 should also ensure that these conversations are concluded successfully in a short time.

The executive also said that almost half of Gol's debt, of R$20 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, is held by 25 aircraft leasing operators.

“Negotiating with lessors is evolving, and at different stages, some are very supportive of us,” he said in a press interview.

Ferrer also states that the airline's fleet renewal process continues and that Gol is now receiving a new plane. Gol began the first round of negotiations with lessors in June 2023 and another round of meetings took place in October.

Will Gol flights be affected?

To the press, Gol says that all of its operations, including the Smiles loyalty program and agreements with other airlines, continue to operate normally.

“The decision to enter (with judicial recovery) is to ensure that the company has the correct capital structure to face the challenges of the aviation industry. All flights continue to operate as scheduled and sales are maintained”, commented Ferrer.

With 14 thousand employees, Gol also confirmed that there are no layoffs expected and that its employees continue to operate normally.

“There is no precision in reducing operations, personnel or the number of bases that Gol currently has. We are resorting to Chapter 11 precisely to protect (the company) from any action that may be taken by aircraft lessors. In the meantime, we have time and conditions for negotiations to be carried out”, added the CEO of Gol.

Currently, the airline has 143 planes in its fleet. All of them are the Boeing 737 model. Last year, the company should have received 15 new aircraft as ordered from the North American manufacturer, however, only one was delivered. In another statement, Gol reaffirmed its confidence in fulfilling all commitments to its passengers.

“Gol customers will be able to continue to organize their trips and fly with the company as they have always done, using tickets and vouchers,” he said in a statement.

Gol's order should not cause alarm in the market

For the lawyer specializing in business law, Dr. Arthur Francisco Silva, the Gol case should not generate fanfare in the market. On the contrary.

“It is necessary to bear in mind that judicial recovery, even in foreign territory, does not mean a certificate of default, quite the opposite. The real reason behind this is to continue with the company's regular activities, maintain jobs, and reorganize itself financially, so that all interested parties are satisfied, especially consumers”, he says.

Silva recalls that Gol holds a significant share of the Brazilian airline market. In 2022, the airline had a 32% share in this sector, which places it among the largest aviation companies in the period.

Furthermore, the lawyer highlights that Gol is not the first airline to use Chapter 11 for financial reorganization. North American United Airlines and Latam have already opted for the resource in previous years.

“In the company's current situation, in which debts far outweighed credits, there is nothing more viable than interrupting the management method, bringing together creditors, and re-discussing the company's entire operational process, aiming to optimize cash flow, and all of this under the canopy of the judiciary”, he highlights.

Silva also states that the market should not be alarmed because of the Gol case. One of the factors for this is that, in addition to holding a large part of the market in which it operates, Gol does not face problems such as lack of passengers, for example.

The Brazilian airline sector, it is worth noting, is expanding, with a significant increase in passengers in 2022, compared to the previous year, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The recovery in the post-pandemic period and the continued improvement in Brazil's economic indices contribute to the positive projection.

“Gol has a significant presence, an extensive fleet and a strong brand among Brazilians. Let it be turbulence, without the need to throw oxygen masks at passengers”, comments Silva.

Legal Manager at Multiplike — a credit manager —, Tamara Rodrigues, recalls that the experience of judicial recovery through the same process in the United States was considered positive, it did not stop flights or reduce its activity.

“Gol has a high level of debt, demonstrating that it still needs credit, the request in the USA demonstrates precisely this interest in carrying out this restructuring without affecting passengers, the moment is to be cautious with long-term situations, however, given the structured operation we currently believe should not have an immediate negative impact on passengers”, he highlights.

In the manager's opinion, the decision to file the application abroad was the right one. In Brazil, says Tamara, judicial recovery would possibly have a slower process.

“In addition, Gol’s operation is currently well designed and there is no news of recent serious operational failures or delays in paying employees,” he states.

For her, situations involving leasing debts will be negotiated in the Judicial Recovery, allowing the company to continue its normal activity.

Gol Linhas Aéreas was founded in 2001 by the Constantino family, which had expertise in the road sector. It was the first airline to enter the Brazilian market with a low-cost, low-fare model. Six years later, in 2007, Gol purchased Varig, paving the way for the expansion of the national and international network. In 2022, Avianca's family and shareholders created Abra Group, the company's current controller.