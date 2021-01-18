With the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, it is expected that the relationship with the United Kingdom will remain “special”, and the President will continue to be a guarantor of the Peace Agreement between the Irish. However, the trade deal with the United States, which Britain has been waiting for since it signed Brexit, would not be a reality in the near future.

With Joe Biden in the White House and Boris Johnson in Downing Street, the United Kingdom is and will continue to be America’s most powerful and important ally in Europe. They not only share strategic, geopolitical, economic, history and language interests.

Addressing the tragedy that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused will be the priority on both sides of the Atlantic. The alliances of the most powerful countries in the world will be more than necessary to find a new normal and an improvement in the global economy. And that is one of the premises of the United Kingdom as president in 2021 of the G7.

“Cooperating either to share knowledge about vaccine dissemination or working together in the G7 can help with debt reduction in the global south,” said the director of the United States and America program at Chatham House, Leslie Vinjamuri, in an interview with France 24.

Other priority issues, in addition to security, are the strengthening of NATO, human rights and the fight against climate change, a reality denied by Donald Trump.

UK – US, natural allies

Trump spared no praise for Boris Johnson. Political commentators have dedicated themselves to finding similarities between the two for their interests, personalities and off-key comments.

However, when it comes to governing, Johnson knows that a close and friendly relationship with the President of the United States is more than fundamental to British interests, regardless of the person.

So much so that the British was one of the first leaders to talk with Biden to “strengthen their common interests and be sure that the peace agreement will continue to be protected.”

Johnson also distanced himself from Trump after he incited the takeover of Congress. Through Twitter, the Premier called for a “peaceful transfer of power.”

Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

A trade deal in sight?

Now that the United Kingdom is outside the European Union, it begins to look for commercial partners. And the prime minister has mentioned a trade deal with the United States as a priority.

According to figures from the United States Office of Commerce, in 2019 the United Kingdom was the fifth market for exports of goods from that country with $ 69.1 billion dollars.

In the case of imports of British goods they were for $ 63.2 billion dollars.

Johnson’s purpose is to increase that trade and have more direct access to the world’s largest economy.

However, British media say, after interviewing officials in London and Washington, that this agreement will not be a priority for Biden. The first 100 days are expected to be focused on fighting the coronavirus.

On the other hand, Brexit makes the relationship with the United States different, explains Vinjamuri.

“It definitely complicates it more. Britain could no longer play that brokering role in the relationship between the US and Europe, but it is still very important in some respects, “says Vinjamuri.

Biden, guarantor of peace among the Irish

While Donald Trump was a Brexit advocate for the economy, Biden has not only opposed it, but has said that the peace process “cannot be a victim of Brexit.”

And he stressed that “we do not want a guarded border” between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union.

And it is that the 1998 Good Friday Peace Agreement, which ended more than 30 bloody years of violence on the island of Ireland, between Unionists and Republicans, and in which more than 3,000 people died, is fundamental for Biden for its Irish origins and because the United States served as a neutral guarantor.

President-elect Joe Biden seen on a monitor during a speech in the White House meeting room, January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. JOSHUA ROBERTS GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The professor and specialist in this Agreement from Queen’s University Belfast, Peter McLoughlin, assured that “it is not surprising” that Biden now defends it, since he has “done so for decades”.

“The important role of the Clinton administration in helping to create the Accord allowed Republicans to feel more confident that the British Government would also be bound by its commitments, given the strong support of the United States,” McLoughlin explains.

The expert adds that “to be fair, that is exactly what Biden appears to be doing right now, and most Irish-Americans would support him, taking pride in the role they and their government played in helping along the way to this deal.” .

It is possible that with Joe Biden as president of the United States, the unification of the island of Ireland, divided in 1921, will once again have international relevance.