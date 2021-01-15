A little soul in a world that is sorely lacking. No one will say “Oh no, oh no, oh no! “. This is what Bette Smith, from Brooklyn, offers us for her 2e solo opus, The Good, the Bad and the Bette. An album title that reminds us of the famous western of Sergio Leone the Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Moreover, this one begins in the genre with Fistfull of Dollars. Either: A handful of dollars. References when you hold us!

References that animate Bette Smith throughout these… pieces. She draws once again with delight in the fundamentals of soul music. But not just any. Although originally from the northeast of the United States, it is soul that smacks of “sweet soul music” that teases her nostrils. This soul from the Southern States described by Peter Guralnick in his book of the same name. A book, in parentheses, to hand over to anyone who wants to know a little more about this Afro-American music from which “everything” comes.

The lord’s hated ways

For Bette Smith, this refrain of “everything” ultimately holds no secrets. From the age of 5, she sang in the choir led by her father in the church. “Never a Sunday without a church. The gospel was everywhere in my life, ”she explains. This story can ultimately bring back many others. That of the queen mother, Aretha Franklin, also a pastor’s daughter. But also that of all these soul and rhythm and blues groups which started out religiously in the neighborhood parish before taking side roads leading to the lord’s hated ways. With voices that no longer sing only the love of God, but the pleasure, the loves and finally, as always, the shit.

For her parents, therefore, there was no question of seeing young Bette follow these impenetrable paths. “Oh no! This will be worth to him in reaction some mistakes since transformed into songs. It takes the death of her dad so that Miss Smith finally crosses the gates of hell to soon close them and launch herself definitively in this art forbidden to minors.

“Jeremiah, he’s my boy. He’s from Colorado. He was my Covid companion. Bette Smith, about her dog.

Nothing is missing from the panoply

But, thank God, this woman has soul! That of Stax Records, which goes from Memphis to New Orleans and sometimes even goes north, to the coasts of the American East. Ms. Smith has an incredible and powerful voice that, without needing to be “self-tuned”, works with mood and rhythm. She also meets Macy Gray, Betty Wright or the lioness Tina Turner. But who says voice also says production, with Matt Patton, and finally orchestration; and there, the lady from Brooklyn knows what wood she is warming up to. The brass and rhythm section is made of a well reinforced concrete. We sometimes find there the power of the New Jersey band The Asbury Jukes, that Southside Johnny knew to drive relentlessly. The guitars, as for them, smell good the sound of Muscle Shoals and the Allman Brothers. Nothing is missing from the panoply. Not even a few stonian riffs straight out ofExile on Main Street.

After a first album, Jetlagger, in 2018, which immediately struck expert ears, the rest is in the same vein thanks to a group led by Matt Patton who plays it rough. In short: to put on all the decks and in all the hands if not to see it on stage.