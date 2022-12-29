The transfer market in Europe continues to move, but in addition to possible transfers, the reflectors are on the lookout for other players whose contracts are about to end. Such is the case of footballers like Karim Benzema and Lionel Messiwhose renewals have not yet been officially announced.

Both the French and the Argentine end their contracts in June 2023, so starting next Sunday, January 1, they will be able to negotiate freely with other clubs. However, they are not the only figures from the different leagues of Europe who are in that condition, since several are about to end the link.

In this context, if an ideal XI were made with the most valuable players who are about to end their contract, Benzema and Messi would command the attack, with a market value of 35 million and €50 million, respectively. I would accompany them wilfried zahaof the Crystal Palace, with a value of 32 million euros.

While in midfield they would be Youri Tielmans, from Leicester City; and the Chelsea footballers, N’Golo Kanté and jorginho. In the case of the former, his current value is 40 million euros, 5 million more than the Italian-Brazilian and 10 million more than the Frenchman who is still recovering from his injury.

On the other hand, the defense highlights the case of the Slovak defender Milan Skriniar, who has not renewed his contract with Inter Milan and has a market value of 60 million euros. I would accompany him to the center Evan N’Dickawith 32 million euros, and that he has not renewed with Eintracht Frankfurt.

We recommend you read

They could play on the wings Raphael Guerreiro left and Nelson Semedo on the right, with a value of 20 million and 18 million respectively. The first is about to end its relationship with Borussia Dortmund and the second with Wolverhampton. Finally, in the arch would be David De Geawhich is worth 15 million euros and continues without renewing with Manchester United.