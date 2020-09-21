It’s no use playing football well if you don’t have poison and top-notch killers. That is what happened to Madrid in the first half at Anoeta: he played very beautifully but did not translate his magnificent staging on clear occasions. Also, Zidane’s changes were a clear and resounding message for guys like Jovic and Mayoral, that if they stay they won’t scratch her because they don’t fill her boss’s eye. Benzema is very good and is in the best football moment of his career, but You can’t walk through the most demanding courses in the world with Karim as the only matador on the team.

A great defense and a sweet goalkeeper were enough to get the last League, but to aspire to all Madrid needs a 9 that is capable of unblocking games like Anoeta’s. Florentino’s obsession is to fill the piggy bank to break it for Mbappé, but until the Parisian is within reach there are many games to play and many titles to fight for. It is clear that the market situation is complicated and that it is time to tighten our belts, but the club should have the resources to sign a striker who is capable of scoring 15 goals to complete Benzema’s numbers. Last season, the team’s second top scorer was Ramos and that is a luxury that such a powerful club cannot afford again. Or now that the dance is starting you go out to the market to buy a goal, or it is most likely that in the middle of the season you will have to look for a patch that will not solve the ballot.