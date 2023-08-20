And according to the Associated Press, the old behavior says: “If you can’t beat it, eat it.”

Fishermen, lobbyists and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the dangers of a summer surge in the fast-breeding species of crab.

The crab devours huge quantities of water snakes, oysters and mussels, and wreaks havoc on fishing nets.

Italy is the largest producer of oysters in Europe and the third largest in the world after China and South Korea, according to statistics from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization for 2021.

But the crab has put Italian seafood producers in a dilemma.

The fishing industry’s federagripesca estimates that more than 50 percent of oyster production in Italy this year has been affected.

The Italian government has allocated 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million) to fight the devastating invasion, but now the problem is also related to other types of fish farms in different regions of Italy.

But crab is here to stay, so a fishing lobby and association are behind a series of events scheduled this summer to try to introduce an American summer staple to Italian dishes, be it grilled crab and linguine with crab in chili sauce.