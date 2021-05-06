A beer, a cake, flowers and even money. In United States. Initiatives are multiplying in the United States to convince the undecided to get vaccinated against covid-19. About 56% of the nation’s adults, or more than 145 million people, have received at least one injection.

But the daily number of doses administered each day is decreasing and authorities they want to convince the indifferent or skeptical to get vaccinated.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday began a “new phase” of immunization with the goal of at least one injection for 70% of adults and 160 million fully immunized Americans by the July 4 national holiday.

To achieve this goal, announced alliances with supermarkets to guarantee promotions to buyers who are going to be vaccinated.

These reductions range from $ 5 per purchase to 10% of the purchase, Andy Slavitt, White House adviser on the fight against covid-19, said Wednesday.

Some major sports leagues also offer free tickets or discounts in stores, he said.

Baseball fans getting vaccinated at New York Yankees or Mets stadium on game day will receive a free passannounced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

And to get to a vaccination center, the Uber and Lyft VTC platforms promise free or reduced-price rides.

Vitamin Shoppe nutritional supplement stores offer customers that show your vaccination card.

And for those who love candy, the Krispy Kreme chain promise a free donut per day until the end of the year for those who get vaccinated.

Free beer

To convince the undecided, the brand comes to offer every Monday until the end of May a free coffee and cake “to start the week off right”, in addition to choosing the desired vaccine.

States also want to change their minds to those who do not want to be vaccinated with alcoholic drink America’s favorite.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has promised a free beer until the end of the month to anyone over 21 years of age, the minimum age to consume alcohol, who receives a first dose of the vaccine.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a free beer in exchange for getting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. But the promotion is limited to a few hours on Thursday and in a single vaccination center.

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on Sunday in the United States, the municipal authorities of Washington will offer the day before 300 bouquets of flowers to those who are vaccinated. They can even get a temporary tattoo of “Vaccinated for mom” until the end of the month.

In a country where workers are far from paid vacation, more than 1,000 companies guarantee their employees paid rest periods to get vaccinated, Slavitt said.

In late April, the Biden administration announced tax credits for small and medium-sized businesses that grant permissions paid their employees to receive their injection and recover from possible side effects.

But the best motivation is money.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Monday that state employees would receive $ 100 if they get vaccinated, an offer valid for the next 18 months.

“This type of incentive is another way of emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated,” Hogan said, encouraging companies to do the same to convince their employees.

In West Virginia, where vaccination is open starting at age 16, Governor Jim Justice offers $ 100 in savings bonds young people aged 16 to 35, the age group most reluctant to get vaccinated. “It is imperative that our young people get vaccinated,” he said last week. “Even if they don’t get sick, they can infect others.”

According to a March survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 25% of 18-29 year olds prefer to “wait” before getting vaccinated, compared with 17% of the total population. Only 13% of those surveyed indicated that they refused to receive a vaccine.

AFP

PB