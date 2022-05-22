Inflation is a chronic problem in Argentina, and the prices of the basic food basket show that it is a drama that hits the lower-income population much harder.

The monthly survey carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) showed that in April the value of the basic food basket rose 59.4% in Greater Buenos Aires compared to the same month last year.

That’s higher than Argentina’s 12-month overall inflation, which was 58% last month, the biggest year-on-year increase since January 1992.

The value of the total basic food basket in Greater Buenos Aires, which also includes prices of goods and services not related to food, such as clothing, transport, education and health, rose 51.3% in one year.

Indec traces the line of indigence and poverty in Argentina according to the value of the basic food basket in the capital and surroundings: those who have an income below the basic food basket are in indigence, and those who earn below the total basic food basket are in poverty.

For an adult, the indigence threshold in April stood at 13,763 pesos (about R$570) and the poverty threshold at 30,829 pesos (just under R$1,300). For a family of four, the levels were respectively 42,527 (just under R$1,800) and 95,260 pesos (almost R$4,000).

At the end of 2021, the values ​​of both baskets decelerated and the proportion of Argentines living in poverty was 37.7% and in indigence, 8.2%, poor results, but better than expected. However, there is consensus among economists that these numbers will get worse by the end of 2022.

Agustín Salvia, director of the Social Debt Observatory at the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA), highlighted in an interview with the newspaper La Nación that there is already less influence from factors that improved the data in the second half of last year, such as salary increases for the civil service and in the formal private sector and updating of retirements and pensions.

“Although there are public works, with the generation of jobs in construction and in some services related to consumption, the inflationary dynamic cancels the capacity to generate new jobs. So that poverty does not increase, wages must be raised above 60%, but this only happens in some formal sectors. Informal workers and the self-employed are the most affected”, argued the expert.

Economist Leo Tornarolli pointed out that in the first four months inflation in Argentina was 23.1%, but the increases in the total basic basket (25.1%) and food (29%) in Greater Buenos Aires were greater. “[Dessa

forma]the first half of 2022 will almost certainly show a significant increase in poverty and indigence,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a study published on the Torcuato Di Tella University website, economist Martín González-Rozada estimated that the poverty rate for the semester between November 2021 and April 2022 would be 39.1%. “This means that about 40% of people live in poor households,” he lamented.

This month, Kirchnerist deputies introduced a bill to create a universal basic salary in Argentina. “The universal basic salary aims to eliminate indigence in Argentina, reduce poverty, value tasks that the labor market does not value or devalue, and redistribute income,” said deputy Itaí Hagman, in a statement reproduced by the Efe agency.

Left-wing social organizations recently held a “federal march” in which, in addition to criticizing the Argentine agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), they demanded the adoption of a base salary equivalent to the value of the basic food basket.