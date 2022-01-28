Manuel Kuijk was one of the stars in the first two European Championship matches of Orange. Tonight the quarterfinals have to be reached at the expense of Serbia. The goalkeeper speaks about his relationship with his competitor, goalkeeping without gloves, scoring your own half and the charm of futsal. “You must always be alert.”
Barry van der Hooft
Latest update:
11:31
By Barry van der Hooft
Manuel Kuijk does not have to be bored during a training session at the KNVB Campus in Zeist. His teammates want to pass him during this session and so the flops come at him at high speed. The Arnhemmer doesn’t make a sound and keeps his concentration, especially when goalkeeper coach Arjan Heerland bombards him with tennis balls to improve the goalkeeper’s responsiveness.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#bare #hands #public #goalkeeper #Manus #Kuijk #Oranges #chance
Leave a Reply